Kristen Stewart as a princess: the Ukrainian trailer for the film “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana”

The official Ukrainian trailer for the film “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” with Kristen Stewart in the title role is presented.

In the center of the plot is Diana, Princess of Wales (née Diana Spencer). Her marriage to Prince Charles is bursting at the seams. There are rumors of treason around the world, and evil tongues predict divorce. During the traditional Christmas holidays of the royal family, the couple are forced to play in public as an ideal and happy couple. They dine at the table, celebrate Christmas together, but Diana is preparing to radically change the life of the royal family.

The role of Princess Diana was played by Kristen Stewart, the star of the Twilight franchise, Charlie’s Angels and Underwater. In preparation for filming, Stewart studied the biography of the “People’s Princess”, watched her interviews and practiced a British accent for six months. Her play has already been noted by the foreign press, including film critics The Observer, Empire Magazine, Independent. The Palm Springs International Film Festival has announced that the Kristen Stewart event will be receiving the spotlight honorary award in January.

“She literally melted into this iconic figure, adopted Diana’s mannerisms, accent, movements and even caught her true emotional depth. We are incredibly happy to present Kristen with this award and believe that this is the best role in her career so far, ”said the head of the film festival Harold Metzner.

Pablo Larrain took over the director’s chair. The film also stars Jack Farthing, Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins and Timothy Spall. The script was written by Stephen Knight, author of the Peaky Blinders series. The music for the tape was created by Johnny Greenwood – Oscar nominee, composer of the films You Were Never There and Oil. Cinematographer Claire Mathon, who worked on Portrait of a Girl on Fire. The costumes for the film were created by the winner of two Oscars, designer Jacqueline Durran.

The world premiere of Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana took place as part of the main competition program of the Venice Film Festival. The film will be released in Ukraine on December 9.