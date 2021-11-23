Kristen Stewart Rejoins Personal Shopper Director in New Series

The premiere of the action-packed detective “Hot Spot 2” will take place on November 29, 2021 on the air of the NTV channel. The plot will revolve around the former contract soldier Zhenya Murin, whose role is played by a young actor Arseniy Robak, the channel’s press service told InterMedia.

The first season of the series aired on NTV in January 2020. The action of the action-packed action movie unfolded in 2001: the main character Zhenya, who returned to his hometown after 7 years of contract service, found himself at the forefront of the fight against bandits for the local sawmill. Crossing the road to very dangerous people, he had to fight evil not only on the scale of the city, but also with his own stepfather, a veteran of the Afghan war, Konstantin Taranov, who had his own vision of order in the city.

– The series will be interesting to watch, because in the first season the hero returns from the war, and this is a completely different story, – says the leading actor Arseniy Robak. – In the second season, he served several years in prison, she radically changed him. The hero returns to his hometown, and faces similar problems that were in the first part of the series. If in the first season the heroes drove out the bandits and took their place, now there is still a mess in the city. The hero has changed, and how he will cope with the problems, the audience will find out for themselves.

After the events of the first season, when Zhenya (Arseny Robak), who tried to stop Taranov (Alexander Nosik) and Kontrabass (Yuri Anpilogov) from escaping, becomes a target for the bandit’s people who avenged the death of his boss, some time passes. After serving in prison, he returns to his native Chernodolye. At first glance, everything has changed here: the bandit lawlessness is a thing of the past, and even with the new head of militia, peace and quiet. But this turns out to be an illusion, when Murin and his friend, operative Edik Khasanov (Pavel Popov), again find themselves in the center of the war – now between the capital’s criminal clan and the corrupt police: they are fighting for the land of the village allocated for the opening of a new play zone.

The broadcast starts at 20.00.