Ksenia Mishina with wet hair and naked press was confused with Megan Fox

How long does it take for the actress’s photos to stop causing frantic delight?

The star “The Serf” and the main character of the first season of the romantic show “The Bachelor” haunts the fans. More precisely, it excites them, seduces and captivates. And while users think what is between her and Alexander Ellert, the star “distracts” them with sexy photos. Xenia’s new shot is no exception – the image turned out to be bombastic.

Reminds of the girl from Benny Benassi’s video – “Satisfaction”, because in the photo Mishina with wet hair in a brown top, blue trousers and transparent glasses. “Just incredible”, “Luxurious”, “Sexy”, “Fire”, “What are you magical”, – wrote the fans under the picture of the beauty. How can you disagree? Fantastic!

In addition, some have compared her to Hollywood actress Megan Fox. And there is something in it …

