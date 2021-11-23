https://ria.ru/20211123/zhurnalistka-1760412646.html

Kurdish TV channel NRT reported on the arrest of a journalist in Minsk

Kurdish TV channel NRT announced the arrest of a journalist in Minsk – RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

Kurdish TV channel NRT reported on the arrest of a journalist in Minsk

Kurdish TV channel NRT reported that its journalist Zhiyan Ali was detained at the Minsk airport. RIA Novosti, 23.11.2021

2021-11-23T19: 15

2021-11-23T19: 15

2021-11-23T19: 15

in the world

Belarus

Minsk

Poland

migrants

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

journalism

Iraqi Kurdistan

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/19/1733777994_0:286:2844:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_99a2f515fbbdc42f2bed0bcd9094d1f8.jpg

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Kurdish TV channel NRT reported that its journalist Zhiyan Ali was detained at the Minsk airport. “NRT journalist Zhiyan Ali was detained by the Belarusian police (police – ed.) At the Minsk National Airport, and all her journalistic equipment was taken away from her,” the statement says. It is noted that Ali was going to travel to the border of Belarus with Poland to cover the ongoing migration crisis there. NRT is one of the leading TV channels in the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan. Several thousand migrants have accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland in recent weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory. The Belarusian authorities promptly organized the provision of medical assistance to migrants, providing them with food and clothing.

https://ria.ru/20211116/vodomet-1759291617.html

https://ria.ru/20211118/granitsa-1759674830.html

Belarus

Minsk

Poland

Iraqi Kurdistan

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/19/1733777994_53 0:2784:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c776b77fefcafd0c07735661420ef9d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Minsk, Poland, migrants, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus, journalism, Iraqi Kurdistan