Kursk killed in collision with NATO submarine? – Capital C

The nuclear submarine “Kursk” was lost in 2000 as a result of a collision with a NATO submarine, whose name is known “with a 90% probability”, the then commander of the Northern Fleet, Admiral Vyacheslav Popov, told RIA Novosti.

The ex-commander-in-chief of the Sevflot named the version of the death of the Russian submarine. According to him, the submarine, which collided with the Kursk, followed it, but in the conditions of the sea condition, it could not ensure safety and came too close to it. Popov admitted that the maneuver of the Russian nuclear submarine could lead to “loss of contact.”

“I know its name with a 90% probability, but in order to name it publicly, you need to have evidence and put it out. I can’t put them out. NATO submarine. And she was there, in the area where she collided with the Kursk, “the admiral emphasized.

In 2000, in the documentary film by Arkady Mamontov about the Kursk, Popov emphasized that for him “the main version is a collision with an unidentified submarine, which struck the most vulnerable point of our boat of this project, of course, unconsciously.” Then the admiral did not disclose her identity and did not note that he had information about her name.

Earlier, Vice Admiral Yuri Sukhachev, who was investigating the death of the Kursk, died. He was 75 years old.

The Kursk sank on August 12, 2000 in the Barents Sea 175 kilometers from Severomorsk at a depth of 108 meters. According to the official version, this happened as a result of the explosion of a torpedo on board and further detonation of ammunition during the exercises of the Northern Fleet. All 118 crew members were killed.