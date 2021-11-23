Kylie Jenner accused of bullying

The Kardashians are, as usual, at the center of the scandal! This time, one of the younger ones got caught: model Victoria Vanna posted a video on TikTok, in which she stated that Kylie Jenner had bullied her. According to the girl, Kylie and her friend Anastasia Karanikolau and Jordin Woods ridiculed her dancing skills on the set of Taiga’s music video in October 2015.

Victoria Bath (Photo: @victoriavanna)

“Being a model is not always as fun as it seems, especially among celebrities,” Victoria captioned the video, in which she stated, “When I was filming Taiga’s video, Kylie Jenner was also on the set, mocking me with her girlfriends.”

“As soon as I got out, she looked me up and down. And then, whispering and pointing, she made fun of how I dance. I felt like I was being bullied for no reason, ”Vanna added.

Kylie Jenner (Photo: @kyliejenner)

But when asked why she decided to tell the public just now, Victoria said: “I just don’t give a damn now. It’s just a fun experience. I’m not in any way angry and I’m not saying that she’s still like that, but that’s exactly what happened to me. “

Victoria Bath (Photo: @victoriavanna)

By the way, Kylie herself did not remain silent and promptly gave an answer to Vanna. True, she did not explain herself, she only stated that this was not the case.