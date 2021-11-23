Large crossover Exeed VX will arrive in Russia with one engine – Autoreview

New details have emerged about the Russian version of the Exeed VX full-size crossover. It debuted back in 2020, but is only now preparing to enter our market, where it will become the second model of the Exeed brand after the TXL midsize SUV. The car is 4970 mm long and has 20-inch wheels and 200 mm passport clearance. It is built on a “light” platform with a monocoque body and a transverse engine arrangement, the front suspension is McPherson, and the rear is a multi-link.

In the Chinese market, Exeed VX is offered with 1.6 TGDI (197 hp) and 2.0 TGDI (254 hp) gasoline turbo fours, which were developed in cooperation with the Austrian engineering company AVL. But cars will be delivered to Russia only with a two-liter engine, according to the documents, derated to 249 hp. and 385 Nm.

The gearbox is a seven-speed Getrag “robot” with two wet clutches. We will not have front-wheel drive versions either: only cars with a BorgWarner electromagnetic clutch for connecting the rear axle. According to the passport, such an Exeed VX gains 100 km / h in 8.5 seconds, the maximum speed is 195 km / h.

Cars with a seven-seater saloon will be delivered to Russia (although there are also six-seater versions), and the declared volume of the trunk behind the third row is as much as 520 liters, and with the rear seats folded down – 2500 liters. The list of equipment includes leather interior (white or black), three-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, virtual instruments (12.3 inches), head-up display, all-round cameras and a Sony audio system. Panoramic roof – with a sunroof that closes automatically when triggered by a rain sensor.

Russian dealers will have Exeed VX by the end of the year. There are no prices yet, but the junior Exeed TXL costs 2.7-2.9 million rubles, so for a larger VX they will ask for at least three million.