Lavrov called US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 blatant

2021-11-23T13: 32

2021-11-23T13: 32

2021-11-23T14: 09

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The West, led by the United States, is applying sanctions with or without, a flagrant example is the restrictions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. “It is clear that we are working in very difficult conditions, and the challenges and risks are multifaceted. And for many years, a sign of the times has been the use of a number of Western states, and most of the Western states, led by the Americans, of politically motivated unilateral restrictions, which are introduced for everything in a row, with or without a reason, as they say. with Nord Stream 2, – Lavrov said at the forum “International Agenda of Russian Business: Challenges, Risks, Strategy for Interaction with the State.” system “, – said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The US Administration imposes sanctions on two ships and one connected with Russia The first companies involved in the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said earlier. The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of a gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The project is actively opposed by the United States, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas to the EU, as well as Ukraine, which is afraid of losing transit. In December, the United States imposed sanctions against Nord Stream 2, demanding that companies immediately stop laying the gas pipeline. The Russian Federation has repeatedly urged to stop mentioning Nord Stream 2 in the context of any politicization, since it is a commercial project, it is beneficial to both Russia and and the European Union.

