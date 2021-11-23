Lavrov commented on the statement on the combat use of Javelin in Donbass | News | News

The Russian Foreign Ministry is not aware of the use of the American anti-tank missile system (ATGM) Javelin in the Donbass. This was announced at a press conference on November 22 by the head of the department Sergei Lavrov, who at the same time noted that the militant rhetoric of Ukraine testifies to a clear desire to aggravate the conflict in the region.

“Personally, I have not seen such messages. But I can say that if such belligerent rhetoric is being whipped up, it probably reflects Kiev’s desire to carry out a provocation and bring the conflict into a hot phase, ”the diplomat said.

On the eve, the head of the main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, announced the first use of the Javelin ATGM system in Donbass. According to him, the installations together with the Turkish Bayraktar drones will become a significant psychological deterrent in the conflict between the DPR and LPR.

Budanov also stressed that Kiev needs US support. At the same time, Washington, he is sure, should provide it as early as possible.

On the same day, information about the alleged first use of Javelin in the south-east of Ukraine was commented on in the State Duma. They said that with such statements Kiev shows that it is following the instructions of its masters at the Pentagon. The State Duma also noted that such installations in the country are currently controlled by representatives of the “Right Sector” (banned in the Russian Federation), since they are mostly taught by instructors from the US and NATO.

In October, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced that it had received the third and final batch of military “aid” from the United States. As it became known, the previous consignments were delivered to Ukraine on October 10 and 18. The deliveries included Javelin ATGMs, NATO caliber ammunition and first aid kits.

On August 31, US President Joe Biden approved a new military aid package for Kiev in the amount of $ 60 million. In particular, Javelin anti-tank systems were transferred to Ukraine.

In 2019, the Ukrainian military installed “fake” Javelins with empty ammunition bays and straw on the contact line in Donbass, since Washington prohibited Kiev from using real Javelin complexes in hostilities.

Since 2014, the Kiev authorities have been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’etat and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev blames Moscow for the current situation. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict.

Javelin is one of the most effective anti-tank systems in the world. The installation is placed in a carbon case and transported behind the back of a soldier. You can deploy the weapon in a couple of minutes, another minute is needed to prepare and strike the target.