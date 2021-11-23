Lavrov promised an adequate response to US sanctions against SP-2 | News | News

Russia will adequately respond to the unfriendly steps of the United States against Nord Stream 2. This was announced on Tuesday, November 23, by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“For many years, it has become a sign of the times that the majority of Western states, led by the Americans, have used politically motivated unilateral restrictions, which are introduced for everything in a row, with or without a reason,” he said during a speech at the forum “International Agenda of Russian Business: Challenges, Risks , strategy of interaction with the state ”.

According to the minister, “a glaring example is what is being done with Nord Stream 2”.

“For our part, we react to such unfriendly steps in a verified, adequate manner, guided by the tasks of sustainably maintaining the domestic economy,” Lavrov said.

On November 22, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the US intent to impose new SP-2 sanctions against one Russian-related company, as well as two Russian courts. According to him, the State Department presented to Congress a report based on the law “On the protection of energy security of Europe” of 2019, as amended.

In turn, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 are illegal and wrong, especially against the background of attempts to restore dialogue between the two countries.

Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany party Jan Nolte told Izvestia on November 23 that the reason for the announcement of new US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is Washington’s interest in weakening ties between Russia and the European Union.

At the same time, the American political scientist Bruce Marks, in an interview with Izvestia, called these restrictions very insignificant. In his opinion, they will not suspend the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and its implementation.

On November 16, the German regulator suspended the certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of SP-2. According to the regulator, it will be possible to continue certification when a subsidiary company for the German part of the pipeline is created in Germany. After that, gas prices first reached $ 1,000, and then increased to $ 1,046 per 1,000 cubic meters. m.

The German Ministry of Energy called the suspension of certification a regulatory issue and an intermediate stage in this procedure, adding that this will not affect the energy supply of Germany in any way. German MEP Gunnar Beck told Izvestia that the suspension of the pipeline’s certification is a political maneuver.

The construction of SP-2 was completed on September 10. It was built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the United States and Ukraine are opposed.