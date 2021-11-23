Lavrov spoke about the attempts of a number of countries to prohibit cooperation with Russia

The United States and a number of European countries are trying to prohibit third countries from trading and cooperating with Moscow and Beijing, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The minister emphasized that, unlike Western countries, Russia never gives any of its partners advice on whom to be friends with and with whom not to communicate.

“Our American colleagues and some European colleagues around the world are rushing about and demanding an end to trade, the economy, investment cooperation, military-technical cooperation with Russia and China,” Lavrov said during a press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Buhabib.

The event was broadcast by RT.

In April, the United States imposed sanctions on a Turkish government agency and four officials for their ties to the Russian defense sector.

Prior to that, the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin, in a conversation with the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar, called on Ankara to abandon the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also reported on NATO’s attempts to interfere with effective interaction between Russia and Belarus.