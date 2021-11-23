Leapfrog in the European market: Peugeot 2008 took the lead, Golf dropped out of TOP-10

The first data on the results of sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Europe in October arrived. The global shortage of microchips and the wandering of consumer focus again shook the leaderboard: the subcompact crossover Peugeot 2008 became an absolute bestseller for the first time, while the September leader Tesla Model 3 and the former favorite of Europe, Volkswagen Golf, did not enter the TOP-10.

“Why is this Golf – the former favorite of Europe?” – the meticulous reader will ask and he will be right. The fact is that for the fourth month in a row Golf has not topped the list of the most popular passenger cars in Europe: in July, the budget hatchback Dacia Sandero surpassed it in sales, the same happened in August, and in September the American electric sedan Tesla Model broke out into the leaders of the European market. 3, while Golf dropped to fourth place, behind Renault Clio and Dacia Sandero.

Today, the publication Automotive News Europe, with reference to the analytical agency JATO Dynamics, published the first sales data for October and here we see another fall of Golf, and we do not even know yet where it has dropped, since Automotive News Europe cites only the first in its article. top ten, and the agency JATO Dynamics has not yet issued an official press release for October.

TOP 10 best selling models in Europe in October 2021

Nevertheless, it is known that VW Golf was sold in October in Europe with a circulation of 11,174 units, which is 59% less than in October 2020. In terms of sales in the first ten months of this year, the Golf still holds the lead with 186,444 units sold, ahead of the second-ranked Toyota Yaris by 22,000 units. Whether Golf will hold on to the first place at the end of the year, the question, as you understand, is open – we are waiting for the results with great interest.

VW Golf

The loss of leadership by Golf in individual months is mainly due to the global shortage of microchips. The volume of production at the Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, dropped to its lowest value since 1958: from January to October, about 300 thousand cars were produced, while we do not know how, in the face of a shortage of components, Volkswagen prioritizes its models.

VW Golf

It is logical to assume that in a situation of expectation of a decrease in profits at the end of the year, priority is given to high-margin models, that is, crossovers, so it is not surprising that the T-Roc sold better than the Golf in October. But apart from the shortage of microchips, the German press is increasingly talking about the fact that the T-Roc is the “new Golf”, that is, the main product of the Volkswagen brand in Europe, since crossovers are replacing traditional cars. In addition, there was too much criticism to the Golf of the last, eighth generation: the car still drives well, but the touch ergonomics were mercilessly criticized by the media and many even the most loyal owners of this model – they say, it’s inconvenient, return the normal buttons! The buttons may return, but only after a facelift that is unlikely to happen before 2023. The VW T-Roc has at least a traditional light control unit – in the form of a physical knob to the left of the steering column.

Peugeot 2008

Well, Peugeot 2008 can be congratulated on its success in October, while at the end of the year it has every chance of becoming the best-selling crossover in Europe and ahead of the same T-Roc. In January-September, the gap between these models was small: 141,711 and 143,805 units were sold. respectively.

Ford focus

Note also that the shortage of microchips returned the seemingly written off Ford Focus to the list of European bestsellers – this model went through a restyling exactly in October.