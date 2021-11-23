Leonardo DiCaprio wants to leave another girlfriend

Star couple Leo DiCaprio and supermodel Camilla Morrone have been together for over four years. They started talking about their romance at the end of 2017. The charming brunette and The Survivor star met at one of Florida’s social events. Despite the significant age difference (DiCaprio is 22 years older than his chosen one), the couple quickly found a common language and began dating.

Lovers carefully hide their personal lives from the media and the paparazzi. They practically do not go out together, making an exception only for close friends. Leo is constantly busy on the set, and his girlfriend conquers fashion catwalks. The actor often arranges romantic surprises for his beloved. The recent birthday of the star’s girlfriend was celebrated with a party on a luxury yacht.

However, Gossip cop insiders say that Leo’s relationship with the model has taken a turn for the worse lately. The actor spends a lot of time away from his girlfriend and is constantly busy on the set.

“Leo has always been an independent guy and now that he is back at work he is enjoying freedom again. Rumor has it that he wants to end the relationship! ” – said the source of the publication.

It is known that DiCaprio is not averse to having fun with young women. In the spring of 2019, Morrone almost left him, suspecting Leo of an affair with Australian actress Margot Robbie. According to close friends of the couple, a black cat really ran between them, Leo cannot stand the pressure from his girlfriend and wants to get rid of her.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Victoria Frolenko