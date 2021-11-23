Linden medical certificates are entered into the Administrative Code – Newspaper Kommersant No. 213 (7175) of 11/24/2021

Citizens who distribute on the Internet and in the media proposals for the delivery of medical certificates and certificates issued by organizations without appropriate licenses are proposed to be fined up to 300 thousand rubles. This amendment to the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation is introduced by the Ministry of Health. Couriers who deliver such certificates to customers face a similar punishment. Licensed legal entities without specialized doctors in the state, who write out medical documents, also face fines – but already up to 1 million rubles. Recently, the topic of countering fake certificates has been discussed in connection with a number of high-profile stories about fake certificates indicating vaccination against COVID-19. But the market for such documents is much wider, because, for example, we are talking about issuing medical books and medical certificates for drivers.

The Ministry of Health published the draft amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation on the regulation.gov.ru portal. It is proposed to introduce a new corpus delicti into the code – the dissemination of proposals on the Internet and in the media “on the provision of medical documents, including by remote means.” We are talking, in particular, about certificates and certificates issued by organizations without medical licenses, and in some cases even if they are available. An offense is the issuance of certificates by organizations with medical licenses, in which “there are no relevant works (services)”, or with licenses for those types of activities for which certificates are issued, but without specialized specialists in the state (or issued under other types of employment contracts). Finally, the document proposes to consider it an offense to issue documents to citizens without examinations and research, including “preventive vaccinations”.

Citizens engaged in such activities, the Ministry of Health proposes a fine of 100-200 thousand rubles, in case of repeated violation – up to 300 thousand rubles.

Couriers delivering such certificates will also be recognized as offenders. Officials face fines of up to 700 thousand rubles, legal entities – up to 1 million rubles. The amendments may enter into force on March 1, 2022.

The initiative was prepared in accordance with the instructions of the Russian government, the press service of the Ministry of Health told Kommersant. “This is necessary to combat the trade in fake certificates, medical reports, certificates, including vaccinations,” the Ministry of Health emphasized.

Note that recently, the topic of countering fake certificates has been discussed in connection with a number of high-profile stories about fake certificates indicating vaccination against COVID-19. But the market for such documents is much wider, because, for example, we are talking about issuing medical books for workers in a number of industries, and medical certificates for drivers.

The explanatory note states that the bill appeared following a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin and in accordance with the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova (dated October 27, 2021). The documents mention meetings of Mrs. Golikova with the Ministry of Health and Roszdravnadzor, dedicated to the criteria for blocking sites that disseminate information about the sale of fake medical documents, including “remotely”.

Irina Gritsenko, head of the board of the ANO “Center for Conflict Resolution in Medicine”, recalls Art. 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (on the forgery and sale of forged documents). According to the first part of this article, “falsification of an official document granting rights or discharging duties” threatens the culprit with a punishment of up to two years in prison.

The draft law of the Ministry of Health stipulates that fines are applicable if the violator’s actions “do not contain a criminal offense.”

Previously, there was no such responsibility in the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation, confirms Ms. Gritsenko. Konstantin Erokhin, partner of J&S Legal Counsels and Trustees, explains that administrative responsibility for the amendments “arises upon the dissemination of information with a proposal to purchase fake certificates and related documents.” “If a distributor of information advertises certificates that he himself produces, or advertises a store, his activities are already subject to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” sums up Mr. Erokhin.

But Ms. Gritsenko has the impression that the amendments “are only partially aimed at distributors of information.” According to her, now “all sites” advertising the services of real medical clinics are registered for citizens, not legal entities – this is done in order to avoid “accusations from the FAS of unfair advertising.” “A qualifying sign of an offense in the amendments is the absence of a license for medical activities from the owner of the site. In this case, the number of issued certificates does not matter. But when registering a site, it is enough to write any, even a fictitious name of the owner, ”says Mrs. Gritsenko.

The expert believes that the bill will hit the advertisements of medical institutions, but will not solve the problem with fake certificates, since “anyone whose name and passport data was entered into the personal account when registering a domain name could be guilty”.

It is noteworthy that Art. 13.15 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation, to which the Ministry of Health proposes to amend, is devoted to “abuse of freedom of the media.” Under this article, for example, the media can be fined for publishing appeals of extremists or foreign agents without appropriate labeling. The head of the Union of Journalists of Russia, Vladimir Soloviev, drew attention to this, who called the initiative to fine the media for publishing on the sale of fake certificates and certificates strange. “I have never heard that the media, including regional newspapers or city newspapers, published advertisements for the sale of fake vaccination certificates or certificates. This in itself is a crime. It is very strange that there is an initiative to punish the media for things that are difficult to imagine, ”Mr. Soloviev was indignant.

Alexander Voronov, Natalia Kostarnova