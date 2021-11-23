Lithuanian Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Belarusian diplomat

https://ria.ru/20211123/nota-1760367753.html

2021-11-23T16: 20

VILNIUS, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the representative of the Belarusian embassy in connection with Minsk’s plans to start the physical launch of the second power unit of the BelNPP by the end of the year, Sputnik Lithuania reports on Tuesday, citing the press service of the department. to start the physical start-up of the second power unit of the BelNPP by the end of the year, the press service of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said. The Lithuanian ministry said that the commissioning of the power unit would allegedly “double the threats to nuclear safety and the environment” in Lithuania and other countries of the region, “writes Sputnik As the agency notes, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry called on Belarus to refrain from this decision, and also demanded to suspend the operation of the first power unit of the station until “all modern nuclear safety requirements are met.” Lithuania “will use all possible diplomatic, political, legal and technical e measures to protect the well-being of its people and the interests of national security, “adds the publication. Lithuania has always been the main opponent of the construction of the BelNPP. The authorities of the republic have criticized the future Belarusian power plant almost from the moment Minsk made a decision to build it and are initiating a ban on the import of Belarusian electricity to the EU. The country’s parliament previously ruled that the power plant poses a threat to its national security. The Lithuanian power transmission system operator Litgrid has unilaterally limited the maximum technical capacity of the power grids between Lithuania and Belarus since September 15 in order to reduce the flow of electricity from the Belarusian NPP to the Baltic market. NPP is the largest Russian-Belarusian economic project. A plant with two VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2,400 MW is being constructed in Ostrovets (Grodno region). On June 10, the Ministry of Energy of Belarus announced that the acceptance committee had signed an act of acceptance into operation of the start-up complex of the first unit of the BelNPP. The commissioning of the second power unit is scheduled for 2022, and the loading of nuclear fuel on it is expected at the end of this year.

