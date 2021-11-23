Lithuanian President reveals details of talks between Merkel and Lukashenko – Gazeta.Ru

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced that German Chancellor Angela Merkel did not agree with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on any distribution of migrants within the framework of the migration crisis on the EU’s borders with Belarus. transfers Delfi.

“We (with Merkel) discussed these two conversations, which took place with Alexander Lukashenko, because I wanted to know very precisely what they were talking about, what obligations were taken or, on the contrary, no distribution – 5 thousand migrants, 2 thousand migrants, no there was no agreement on this issue. The goal of the German Chancellor was to resolve the humanitarian crisis, and it can be solved first of all by stopping new flights to Minsk and encouraging flights to take migrants back to their country of origin or home. Both are being done, and they are being done quite successfully, ”the Lithuanian president explained.

According to him, there is also no question of recognition of Lukashenka’s legitimacy by the West, in this sense, the approach towards the Belarusian leader remains unchanged. However, Nauseda is confident that multilateral contacts with Lukashenka are needed to resolve the crisis.

“The time has come when it is necessary to move from bilateral contacts to multilateral contacts so that there is no suspicion that something is being done behind someone’s back. And this task could be perfectly fulfilled by the EU institutions not at the political, but at the technical level, ”stressed the President of Lithuania.

Earlier it was reported that Merkel held a telephone conversation with Tikhanovskaya after a conversation with Lukashenka.