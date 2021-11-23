https://ria.ru/20211122/intrigi-1760261106.html

London is entangled in intrigues over the crisis with migrants, said Zakharova

London is entangled in intrigues over the crisis with migrants, said Zakharova

MOSCOW, November 22 – RIA Novosti. The British authorities have become entangled in political intrigues, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the actions of London and other Western countries in the situation with refugees on the Polish-Belarusian border. to understand that they intend to introduce new restrictions against Belarus in connection with the situation on its border with Poland, – the US Special Representative for Belarus Julie Fischer said on Monday, – the flow of illegal immigrants on the Belarusian section of the EU border is growing. “” In just one day – November 11, 2021 – 1185 people tried to cross the English Channel (and were recorded – this is important, I will explain later why). the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border is not striking in scale. called in the media, “- added Zakharova. At the same time, she stressed that the public rhetoric heard from the UK and France is impressive and mainly comes down to mutual reproaches between London and Paris and the search for the culprits.” French Minister of the Interior (Gerald) Darmanen accused the UK of its NGOs obstructing the work of gendarmes and almost organizing human trafficking themselves. Similar accusations are heard from Britain, but this time against the Fifth Republic. Sometimes they go beyond what is permitted in the usual practice of international communication. The already mentioned Monsieur Darmanen said that it is not the business of the British to teach the French Republic, and Albion has a lot of its own failures, “Zakharova noted. military forces build barbed wire or impose sanctions against the Elysee Palace. But the British Ministry of Defense has already decided to send military engineers to Poland. Either they got confused in geography, or in political intrigues, “she concluded. Several thousand migrants have accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland in the last few weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. to the territory of the country, accusing Minsk of the migration crisis, which Belarus denies, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants.

