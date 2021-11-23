https://ria.ru/20211123/loza-1760358634.html
Loza sued one million rubles from Channel One
MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The Moscow City Court ordered Channel One to pay Yuri Loza a million rubles for using the reworked version of his song “Plot” in the “Voice” show, the press service of the court told RIA Novosti. legal expenses, “they explained. Loza insisted on paying four million rubles. In addition, he demanded to remove the recording of the program where the song was played, but the court refused him. Loza filed a lawsuit against Channel One back in May. He argued that the TV channel significantly spoiled his work, “creating an unacceptable version of the original for the creator.” The song was shortened to a verse and chorus lasting 1 minute 55 seconds, an orchestra with drums and keyboards was added to the musical part, which, according to the author, suffered both integrity and design. “who allowed themselves” obscene irony “, as well as” dissemination of untrue facts from the author’s biography, humiliating honor, dignity and business reputation. ” All this, the musician said, dealt a blow to “the reputation accumulated over decades of impeccable creative activity and respect for intellectual work.”
“The court satisfied the plaintiff’s claims in part: to recover from the defendant a monetary compensation in the amount of one million rubles and legal costs,” they explained.
Loza insisted on paying four million rubles. In addition, he demanded to remove the recording of the program where the song was played, but this was denied by the court.
Loza filed a lawsuit against Channel One back in May. He argued that the TV channel significantly spoiled his work, “creating an unacceptable version of the original for the creator.” The song was shortened to a verse and chorus lasting 1 minute 55 seconds, an orchestra with drums and keyboards was added to the musical part, which, according to the author, suffered both integrity and design.
“There are no concerts”: Loza said that his income fell by half
In addition, Lozu was outraged by the comments of the hosts and members of the Voices jury, who indulged themselves in “obscene irony”, as well as “dissemination of untrue facts from the author’s biography that humiliate honor, dignity and business reputation.” All this, the musician said, dealt a blow to “the reputation accumulated over decades of impeccable creative activity and respect for intellectual work.”
The reaction of the parties to the court’s decision has not yet been reported.
