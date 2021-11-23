https://ria.ru/20211123/loza-1760358634.html

Loza sued one million rubles from Channel One

Loza sued one million rubles from Channel One – Russia news today

Loza sued one million rubles from Channel One

The Moscow City Court ordered Channel One to pay Yuri Loza a million rubles for using the revised version of his song “Plot” in the “Voice” show, RIA Novosti was told in … RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

2021-11-23T15: 38

2021-11-23T15: 38

2021-11-23T16: 41

showbiz

first channel (TV channel)

Yuri Loza

“voice”

Russia

culture News

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The Moscow City Court ordered Channel One to pay Yuri Loza a million rubles for using the reworked version of his song “Plot” in the “Voice” show, the press service of the court told RIA Novosti. legal expenses, “they explained. Loza insisted on paying four million rubles. In addition, he demanded to remove the recording of the program where the song was played, but the court refused him. Loza filed a lawsuit against Channel One back in May. He argued that the TV channel significantly spoiled his work, “creating an unacceptable version of the original for the creator.” The song was shortened to a verse and chorus lasting 1 minute 55 seconds, an orchestra with drums and keyboards was added to the musical part, which, according to the author, suffered both integrity and design. “who allowed themselves” obscene irony “, as well as” dissemination of untrue facts from the author’s biography, humiliating honor, dignity and business reputation. ” All this, the musician said, dealt a blow to “the reputation accumulated over decades of impeccable creative activity and respect for intellectual work.”

