Lukashenka offered Germany to accept about 2 thousand migrants

Germany rejected Minsk’s call to accept 2,000 migrants in a temporary camp on the Belarusian-Polish border. Germany and the European Union cannot accept the proposal of the ruler of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the official representative of the German government in Berlin said on Monday, November 22, Deutsche Welle reported.

Meanwhile, Belarusian law enforcement agencies continue to transport migrants to the border area. The Polish border service reported that on November 21, 150 people tried to break through the barriers near the town of Dubiche-Tserkiewne. The actions of the migrants were controlled by the Belarusian special services, according to a publication on the Deutsche Welle website.

The ruler of Belarus, unrecognized by the European Union, Alexander Lukashenko, said that he had asked Angela Merkel to accept in Germany about 2,000 refugees from a camp on the border with Poland. According to Lukashenko, Merkel allegedly promised to consider this request, but there is still no response from her.

Merkel called Lukashenko twice last week, despite criticism of the move both in Germany and elsewhere in the EU. According to German government spokesman Steffen Seibert, the goal was to improve the dire humanitarian situation on the ground, but the phone calls were not an “act of legitimation” for Lukashenka.

The EU also sent 700 thousand euros as humanitarian aid to migrants in Belarus.

An increased flow of migrants from the Middle East to the EU countries has been observed since May 2021.