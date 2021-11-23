Lukashenko accused the EU of not fulfilling the promises to resolve the crisis on the border | Major political events in Belarus: assessments, forecasts, comments | Dw

The ruler of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko accused the European Union and the German authorities of non-fulfillment of obligations to resolve the situation with migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border. The European side refuses to interact with Minsk and does not make contact, Lukashenka said on Monday, November 22, at a meeting with the governor of the Grodno region, Vladimir Karanik.
Lukashenko claims that the “contact persons” in the EU are responding with a refusal to the requests of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei to cooperate in resolving the crisis situation, citing employment. The ruler of Belarus, unrecognized by the European Union, also said that he asked the acting. German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Angela Merkel) to take to Germany about 2,000 refugees from a camp on the border with Poland. Merkel allegedly promised to address the issue at the EU level, but this is not happening, he says.
Alexander Lukashenko also threatened to block EU representatives from entering Belarus. “They have nothing to do here. Because it will be the same as with these international visitors. They will come to show off. We ourselves will deal with these people if Germany does not take them to itself. But where to go? We have nowhere to go. But we must demand from the Germans to take them, “the state agency BelTA quoted him as saying.
Poland is ready to pay for the return of migrants
Meanwhile, on the eve of the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki expressed Warsaw’s readiness to pay for the return of migrants who are at the borders of his country to their homeland. “We are ready to pay for the return of migrants to their countries at any time,” he said after talks with his Estonian counterpart Kaya Kallas. According to Morawiecki, Poland is discussing this topic through diplomatic channels with the leadership of Iraq and other Middle Eastern states, but the Belarusian security forces are hindering the return of migrants at the border to their countries.
Merkel called Lukashenko twice last week, despite criticism of the move both in Germany and elsewhere in the EU. According to German government spokesman Steffen Seibert, the goal was to improve the dire humanitarian situation on the ground, but the phone calls were not an “act of legitimation” for Lukashenka.
The EU also sent 700 thousand euros as humanitarian aid to migrants in Belarus and stated that it is ready to increase this amount if humanitarian organizations are allowed to access the victims.
Hybrid attack on the European Union
An increased flow of migrants from the Middle East to the EU countries has been observed since May 2021. The most difficult situation is in Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. Migrants are trying to get to the territory of these countries through Belarus. European leaders accuse Lukashenko of a hybrid attack on the European Union in retaliation for the sanctions imposed on Minsk.
Lukashenka admitted that Belarusians helped migrants to get to the EU. “I said that I was not going to keep migrants by force at the border or take them away by force … I will not stop them, because they are not going to my country, but to yours,” he stressed in an interview with the British media company BBC on November 19. The most difficult situation in November developed on the Polish-Belarusian border. On November 8, several thousand migrants approached the border with Poland from Belarus. Since then, they have made numerous attempts to cross the border.
On the border with Poland
On the border with Poland
A large number of illegal migrants from Syria and Iraq have now accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland, who are trying to get into the EU. They are trying to break through the barbed wire fence set up by Poland. In May, Lukashenka announced that Minsk would no longer deter refugees from further traveling to EU countries, and since then the number of illegal migrants has grown significantly.
Trapped between Poland and Belarus
Trapped between Poland and Belarus
Migrants are actually stuck on the border between Poland and Belarus. The Polish side does not allow them to enter the EU, pointing out that there are no grounds for entry and that they are an instrument of hybrid attacks on the part of Lukashenka. The ruler of Belarus is accused of provoking a migration crisis by organizing the transfer of thousands of illegal migrants to the EU borders.
Delivered to the border from Minsk
Delivered to the border from Minsk
According to migrants, travel agencies in their countries sell air tickets to Minsk and issue them a 30-day visa. The cost together with the services of “carriers” is up to 20,000 euros. From Minsk, depending on the package of services purchased, they are either taken to the hotel or sent to the waiting room. When a group is recruited, they are put on a bus and taken to the border.
The beginning of the journey of migrants from Iraq
The beginning of the journey of migrants from Iraq
Most of the illegal migrants trying to get to the EU through Belarus are Iraqi citizens. They arrive in Minsk from three cities on the territory of Iraqi Kurdistan: Erbil, Shiladze and Sulaimaniyah. Under pressure from the EU, Iraq has canceled direct flights to Minsk from Baghdad since August. People also travel to Belarus from Syria, Afghanistan, Congo. Migrants reach Minsk via Dubai, Turkey, Lebanon and Ukraine.
First – a flight to Minsk, then – the border with the EU
First – a flight to Minsk, then – the border with the EU
Belarus has significantly increased the number of flights from the Middle East to Minsk. Until next March, about 40 weekly flights are planned from the airports of Istanbul, Damascus and Dubai to Minsk – twice as many as a year ago. The air harbors of these cities are currently most often used by migrants for flights to Belarus, in order to travel further to the EU countries.
Flights with migrants not only at the Minsk airport
Flights with migrants not only at the Minsk airport
Currently, about 800-1000 migrants arrive in Belarus every day. In this regard, five more Belarusian airports may soon be used to service flights from the Middle East. They will go from national to international. One of them is located in the city of Grodno, just 20 kilometers from the Polish border.
What is happening in the Belarusian border area
What is happening in the Belarusian border area
In the Belarusian legislation, nothing has changed regarding the visit of the border strip by citizens of Belarus and foreigners. To get here, you must first contact the border service, notify your intentions and get a pass. Violators face fines and deportation. But now there are many illegal immigrants in the border area. They are hiding in the woods, trying to cross the border with Poland.
Through Belarusian forests – to Poland
Through Belarusian forests – to Poland
According to migrants, Belarusian border guards help them cross to the Polish side – they cut the barbed wire or find a safe loophole with the help of drones. And already in Poland, using geolocation in a smartphone, migrants determine the location of the person who will take them further. For example, to Germany.
Migrants don't want to stay in Poland
Migrants don’t want to stay in Poland
According to the Dublin regulation, migrants must apply for asylum in the country where they first crossed the EU border. But in Poland refugees prefer not to register and leave their fingerprints in the EU fingerprint database. Many people succeed in this, and therefore the number of refugees that the German authorities can send back to Poland is extremely small.
Refugee target – Germany
Refugee target – Germany
Transport on the Polish side, as a rule, is a small cargo van, in the back of which 30-40 people are packed. An escort car drives in front of the reconnaissance van. If suddenly there is a check on the road, the route changes. The Polish-German border is crossed in different ways: in the same van, and on foot, and by taxi, and by public transport.
Refugees in Germany
Refugees in Germany
According to the German police, 4,900 migrants illegally entered the FRG through Belarus and Poland in October – twice as many as in September. All illegal migrants caught or voluntarily surrendered to the German authorities are found by police officers with passports stamped by Belarusian border guards.
Author: Natalia Pozdnyakova