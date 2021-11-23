Lukashenko explained why the Animal Lovers Center was liquidated in Belarus

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-22/lukashenko_obyasnil_pochemu_v_belorussii_likvidirovali_centr_lyubiteley_zhivotnyh https://www.znak.com/2021-11-22/lukashenko_obyasnil_pochemu_v_belorussii_likvidirovali_centr_lyubiteley_zhivotnyh 2021.11.22

In an interview with the BBC, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told why the Lavbril Animal Lovers Center was liquidated in the country along with other non-governmental organizations.

press service of the President of Belarus

BBC correspondent Steven Rosenberg said that 270 NGOs have been liquidated in Belarus since July. Lukashenka replied that “we have destroyed your structures, NGOs, NGOs and others. <...> We did not touch the people who worked for Belarus, who helped people ”. After that, the journalist clarified whether the liquidated Center for Animal Lovers was a weapon of the West against Belarus.

“Name what it did. The money that was supposed to go to charity financed the protests – they hired lawyers and so on. Is this their core business? Or there is partly the Red Cross and so on, name them too. And what you call animals – well, sounds in the picture, but look what they were doing? By the way, this is news to me. But I’m sure it was a nameplate [прикрытие]that they protected animals, and they received money for their existence and for the revolution here. Not on revolution, but on mutinies, ”said Alexander Lukashenko.

As the portal News.Zerkalo.io points out, the Lavbril Animal Lovers Center was engaged in animal protection on a volunteer basis. The project brought together veterinarians, breeders, trainers and animal rights activists with the aim of raising the culture of dog breeding. The Center itself writes that their organization was liquidated by Belarusian state bodies in July 2021.