Matrix star graced the cover of fashion gloss

The actor took part in the filming on the occasion of the release of the fourth film The Matrix: Resurrection. The film will be released in Ukraine on December 22 this year.

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves and film star Matrix became the protagonist of the winter issue of the fashionable men’s magazine Esquire. The corresponding photos appeared in the Instagram edition.

Reeves appeared in images from the new men’s collections of famous fashion houses – Dries Van Noten, Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana, Brunello Cucinelli and Brioni.

Besides. in an interview with the publication, he thanked the Hollywood actor Will Smith for the fact that he turned down the role of Neo in The matrix:

“Well, it changed my life and it was such a wonderful creative experience. Neo’s role in the Matrix Trilogy and now in Part 4 has influenced my personal and artistic life. Thank you so much, “Keanu said.

He also said that he dreams of filming in one of the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It would be a great honor for me. To work with really amazing directors and dreamers. They do things that no one really has ever done. In this sense, Marvel is special in terms of scale, ambition, production. So it would be cool become a part of it, “he added.

Note that Keanu Reeves is not only an actor, but also a film director, film producer and musician (bass player). He is most famous in films The Matrix, Bill and Ted and John Wick… He also starred in films – Riding a Wave, My Personal Idaho, Dracula, Speed, Johnny the Mnemonic, Devil’s Advocate, Constantine: Lord of Darkness and Street kings.

In early 2005, Keanu Reeves received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is considered the highest paid actor in the history of cinema.

We will remind, earlier Reeves first spoke about the scenario of the new Matrix, suggesting that the film will be relevant.

The teaser for the fourth Matrix has been released

