Media: 45 people killed in an accident with a tourist bus in Bulgaria – Accidents

SOFIA, November 23. / TASS /. A tourist bus from North Macedonia was involved in an accident on Tuesday and caught fire on the Struma highway in Bulgaria. As the BGNES agency reports from the scene, the incident occurred at about 03:00 (04:00 Moscow time), 45 people were killed at the scene, including 12 children, there were 52 people in the bus.

As the head of the fire department Nikolai Nikolov specified, the incident took place on the 31st kilometer of the Struma highway, when, after an accident, a tourist bus from North Macedonia, in which there were 52 people, caught fire.

At the scene of the incident, operational and investigative actions continue.

Maya Argirova, a professor at the burns clinic at the emergency hospital, said that there was no threat to the lives of the victims, they were hospitalized with burns and injuries. “The victims have burns on their hands and face, burns of the upper respiratory tract.

Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev expressed his condolences. “Bulgarian Prime Minister Stefan Yanev informed me about the big tragedy on the Struma highway, where a bus with Macedonian numbers got into a disaster and a tragedy occurred. Horrified by the tragedy, I express my condolences to the victims of the victims, “the BGNES agency quotes Zayev as saying.