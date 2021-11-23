Meduza talks about regional fear of mass protests over QR codes

Many Russian regions are afraid of introducing compulsory checks on vaccination of citizens out of fear of mass protests. However, the position of the regional authorities may not be expressed as long as the attitude of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the issue is not clear. The newspaper Meduza writes about this (the Russian authorities consider him a foreign agent by the media).

On November 12, the government submitted to the State Duma two bills on checking QR codes with information on vaccinations in transport and in public places. It was assumed that they would be adopted on a priority basis, but later the documents were sent for review to the regions, to the Public Chamber, the Accounts Chamber and the Federation Council. Now the Kremlin and the government cannot decide on the future fate of these laws, Meduza claims.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, the Internal Policy Department of the Presidential Administration is opposed to the harsh wording of the laws: it fears the intensification of protests. They are also dissatisfied that the restrictions have a bad effect on the rating of President Vladimir Putin. And in a number of regions there is literally “fear of unrest,” says one of Meduza’s sources close to the government’s social bloc.

There are also disagreements over the document within the cabinet of ministers. Officials in charge of the fight against the epidemic are in favor of tough measures and the introduction of codes to speed up vaccinations. And officials in charge of the economy are said to fear that the tough measures could worsen the economic situation.

As one of the measures to mitigate the situation, QR codes from the bills may begin to be called in a different way, some less annoying term, the publication says. For example, “health passports”.