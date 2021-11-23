Merkel and Tikhanovskaya discussed the “difficult situation” with migrants near the borders of Belarus and the EU | News from Germany about Germany | Dw

And about. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-presidential candidate, leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in a telephone conversation discussed the internal political situation in Belarus, as well as the “difficult situation” on the border between this country and the European Union. This was announced on Monday, November 22, by the official representative of the German government in Berlin, Steffen Seibert.

“The Chancellor emphasized the continued support of the German government for the Belarusian democratic movement and noted that the country’s political leadership should stop repressions against the opposition and independent journalists, release prisoners and enter into a serious dialogue with society in order to overcome the crisis by holding fair and free new elections,” in the statement.

Tikhanovskaya urged EU foreign ministers to refrain from “any contacts” with Lukashenko

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya spoke on November 22 in Vienna at a conference entitled “Towards a prosperous and secure future of Belarus.” There she called on the foreign ministers of the EU countries to refrain from “any contacts” with the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko.

“I understand why this was done. But (for me. – Ed.) as a Belarusian, and from the point of view of the Belarusian people it looked very strange, “said Tikhanovskaya, apparently referring to two telephone calls from Merkel Lukashenko. if it was about the humanitarian situation with migrants on the Belarusian border, Lukashenka still should not be legitimized through such a diplomatic dialogue.

According to her, the Belarusian ruler should first release all political prisoners, as well as stop violence against the opposition and demonstrators. Tikhanovskaya stressed that she asked the foreign ministers of the EU states “to refrain from any contacts with the regime until these conditions are met.” Otherwise, Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s “sense of impunity” “will only intensify,” she said. The leader of the Belarusian opposition also called sanctions against Minsk and support for civil society the only way to move forward.

German government spokesman: The calls were not an “act of legitimation”

Merkel called Lukashenko twice last week. According to German spokesman Steffen Seibert, the purpose of the talks was to improve the dire humanitarian situation on the ground, but the phone calls were not an “act of legitimation” for Lukashenka.

The EU also sent 700 thousand euros as humanitarian aid to migrants in Belarus and said it is ready to increase this amount if humanitarian organizations are allowed to access refugees.

