Military expert assessed data on missile attack on US base in Syria | News | News

Military expert Yuri Lyamin on Tuesday, November 23, in an interview with Izvestia, commented on reports that a US military base in the province of Al-Haseke in northeastern Syria came under rocket fire.

As the expert noted, in this case, a missile attack most likely means a strike with 107-mm and 122-mm rockets, which were fired from improvised launchers.

“This is not the first time. In the north and northeast of Syria, there are Arab tribes who support the official government in Damascus. They don’t like the fact that the territories are controlled by Kurds who are closely associated with the United States. And getting rockets is not a problem for them, ”Lyamin explained.

For the United States, this is a warning and cause for concern, he stressed. According to the military expert, the situation may worsen.

“The Arab tribes thus made it clear to the United States that their opinion should be taken into account. Next time, not five, but dozens of such rockets may arrive, ”Lyamin concluded.

The Syrian state agency SANA reported earlier that day that the American airbase was hit by a missile strike. According to the publication, the US-used airfield at the Harrab al-Jayr base was hit by five rockets. At the same time, the agency does not provide information about material damage or victims of the attack.

On November 13, it became known that the United States military was silent about the airstrikes in Syria, which in 2019 claimed the lives of civilians. According to the New York Times, the American F-15E attack aircraft dropped a 500-pound bomb without warning on residents in the city of Baguz – a crowd of about 70 women and children.

The Baguz strike was one of the largest civilian casualties in the war against terrorists, but it was never publicly acknowledged by the US military. Moreover, the military concealed the real number of civilians from the strike, classified the reports and leveled the explosion site with a bulldozer, the newspaper added.