Military expert Goltz called alarming information about the possible sending of US military advisers and weapons to Ukraine

Military commentator Alexander Golts called CNN’s alarming information about a possible US dispatch of military advisers and weapons to Ukraine. He said this on the air of the radio station “Echo of Moscow”.

“This information is very seriously warming up. The dispatch of military advisers and, most importantly, stingers leads to a decisive escalation between Russia and the United States. The next step is war, which is impossible. If so, we are returning to Afghanistan in the 80s or Vietnam in the 70s, ”the expert explained.

Golts noted that “the colossal superiority of the Russian army over the Ukrainian is based precisely on air superiority.” “And the stingers can downplay this superiority. I’m not even talking about military advisers. I can imagine what will begin if American military advisers appear in Ukraine. It will be necessary to steal them, kill and so on, ”the expert said.

Goltz expressed hope that the CNN publication “is a newspaper duck or a special leak to cool the Russian fervor.” “I think the basis of this story is that the Americans received some information, not necessarily accurate and true, about the impending invasion and decided to warn it without having any physical data to confirm it. Just in case, it is better to shoot like this than to reap the benefits of not being shot, ”the expert concluded.