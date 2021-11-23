Milk and meat under attack – Gazeta.Ru

Migration crisis, arisen on the border of Belarus and Poland, can lead to problems with the delivery of goods to Russia. This was announced earlier by the Foreign Investment Advisory Council (FIAC; includes Danone, Mars, Metro, PepsiCo, Sanofi, Coca-Cola, Unilever, etc.).

If the transport crisis does occur, dairy products and chilled meat will be the first to be hit, Ilya Bereznyuk, managing partner of Agro & Food Communications, told Gazeta.Ru. However, he is not yet aware of any serious problems with logistics.

“If this is possible at all, dairy products will be the first to suffer. The main supplier is Belarus. These are dairy products with high added value, milk-containing products. Secondly, it is chilled meat, beef. Although I do not really believe that this situation can lead to any serious consequences, ”he said. Bereznyuk added that this may affect some other goods, such as vegetables and fruits.

What problems pointed out by the business

The FIAC reported about possible problems with the delivery of goods due to the migration crisis on the border of Belarus and Poland in an appeal to the First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrei Belousov (letter dated November 18), wrote Kommersant.

Thus, the letter said that at the Bobrovniki checkpoint on the border with Poland, queues of trucks more than 25 km long were formed, and the crossing time increased to 80 hours. At the same time, the idle day of one machine was estimated at a minimum of € 500. At the same time, traffic jams began to form on alternative routes through Latvia or Lithuania, according to the organization, according to the FIAC.

Andrey Belousov instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Economic Development to consider the FIAC’s appeal on the situation with the delivery of European goods to the Russian Federation.

About 10% of Russian imports in kind pass through this border: these are both food and non-food products, including basic necessities, medical products, raw materials, components, packaging and equipment, the circulation said. More than 90% of supplies are accounted for by road transport.

“The persistence of the current situation can significantly affect the supply chain and the availability of goods for the population, especially given the increasing freight turnover and increased demand for products on the eve of the New Year holidays”, – said the FIAC.

The Rusprodsoyuz newspaper added to Gazeta.Ru that “difficulties with logistics flows” are already negatively affecting the profitability of suppliers due to the expensive downtime of vehicles. “If they are extended, this may affect both the production processes themselves and the availability of goods on the shelf,” said Dmitry Vostrikov, executive director.

Gazeta.Ru asked the FIAC to clarify what is the current situation on the border between Belarus and Poland, and at which points there are difficulties. The council did not give a prompt answer. The press service of the Federal Customs Service of Russia redirected questions about delays in deliveries to the customs authorities of Belarus, explaining this by a single customs space. “Gazeta.Ru” sent a corresponding request, no response has been received at the moment.

Are there any problems for retailers

Russian retailers have not yet reported any serious problems with the supply of goods. The Lenta retail chain faced delays in the passage of goods, its representative told Kommersant. The press service of the network did not respond to the request of Gazeta.Ru to clarify the details.

Magnit told Gazeta.Ru that “the company does not observe any serious difficulties with the supply of goods.” Ashan declined to comment. Other surveyed retailers – X5 (Pyaterochka, Perekrestok, Karusel), Metro, Azbuka Vkusa, VkusVill – left their inquiries unanswered. The Association of Retail Companies (AKORT) also did not respond to requests for comment on possible supply issues.