Ministry of Health prepared surprises for Russian drivers

Ministry of Health proposes new rules for identifying drug addicted citizens

Photo: Anna Mayorova © URA.RU

The Russian Ministry of Health is going to change the procedure for obtaining driver’s medical certificates. In the corresponding bill, prepared by the department, it is said about mandatory laboratory tests for certain “risk groups”.

“These groups include drivers or driver candidates with clinical symptoms of substance abuse disorders. The study will be prescribed by narcologists who have noticed traces of injections, as well as increased sweating, excessively low pulse rate, drowsiness or agitation, hand tremors and other clinical signs of drug addiction, ”reports“ Kommersant “With reference to the Ministry of Health.

This version of the bill provides for a “clarification” of the procedure in terms of laboratory tests. The current procedure consists of two stages: a preliminary chemical-toxicological study and a laboratory study, which is carried out in the case of a positive express test.

