Mishustin promised to think about QR codes for “unofficially” COVID survivors – RBC

According to the government’s plans, the system should work from February 1 and operate until June 1, said Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. Until this date, in the absence of a QR code, it will be possible to present a negative PCR test, after that – only confirmation of the transferred COVID or a medical evacuation. Thus, the authorities plan to reach 80 percent of the level of herd immunity in the adult population.

After that, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection, LDPR deputy Sergei Leonov proposed to Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko to create a register of Russians who have antibodies to coronavirus. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that such initiatives should be carefully worked out with specialists.

The quantitative indicator of the presence of antibodies to COVID-19 cannot become the basis for issuing a QR code, said Larisa Popovich, director of the Institute for Health Economics at the Higher School of Economics, in a conversation with RBC. She drew attention to the fact that specialists should take into account the quality of antibodies, since they may not be neutralizing.

Virologist, professor of Moscow State University, Doctor of Biological Sciences Alexei Agranovsky also urged not to assess immunity to coronavirus by antibody titer. According to him, this figure is rather arbitrary.

In Kamchatka, they began to issue certificates of antibodies to COVID-19



A system for issuing QR codes to those who had recovered from antigen tests was developed in St. Petersburg at the beginning of November. The decision is made by the medical commission. If the fact of the transferred disease is confirmed, the patient’s data is entered into the federal register, from where they are sent to the State Services portal. From November 23, the same certificates began to be issued in Kamchatka.

The head of the region, Oleg Nikolaev, instructed the government of Chuvashia to develop a similar system.