Missile strike at US base in Syria | News | News

A US military base in Al-Haseke province in northeastern Syria came under rocket fire. This was announced on Tuesday, November 23, by the Syrian state agency SANA.

According to the publication, the US-used airfield at the Harrab al-Jayr base was hit by five rockets. The agency does not provide information on material damage or victims of the attack.

On November 13, it was reported that the United States military was silent about the air strikes in Syria, which claimed the lives of civilians in 2019. According to the New York Times, the American F-15E attack aircraft dropped a 500-pound bomb without warning on residents in the city of Baguz – a crowd of about 70 women and children.

The Baguz strike was one of the largest civilian casualties in the war against terrorists, but it was never publicly acknowledged by the US military. Moreover, the military concealed the real number of civilians from the strike, classified the reports and leveled the explosion site with a bulldozer, the newspaper added.

On October 20, a US and Western coalition military base in the Syrian border town of Al-Tanf was fired upon by rockets. The strikes were carried out by five unmanned aerial vehicles. Residential buildings and military barracks were shelled.

March 15, 2021 marks 10 years since the start of the war in Syria. In 2017, victory was announced against the Islamic State terrorist group banned in Russia in Syria and Iraq. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), out of 18 million people in the country, 13.4 million, or 70%, need humanitarian aid, 36% lost their homes, and over a third were left without sources of income. According to the UN, over 5.6 million people have been forced to leave Syria over the past 10 years since the beginning of the conflict. Most of them fled to Turkey, Lebanon, Germany.