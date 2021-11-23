Moldova does not have time to pay for Russian gas: when the valve is closed

Bureaucracy has intervened between Chisinau and Russian gas. The Moldovan government decided to allocate $ 1.4 billion to Moldovagaz to pay off the debt to Gazprom, but only on November 25. Recall that the deadline for Moscow’s ultimatum expires on November 24: either pay or we will stop the fuel supply. The experts described how this crisis can be resolved.

The Moldovan authorities will allocate money to Moldovagaz to pay off the debt to Gazprom. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure of Moldova Andrei Spinu. According to him, the Moldovan parliament does not have time to approve the allocation of these funds before the expiration of the Gazprom ultimatum – November 24.

“Ten days should pass before the second reading, the parliament agreed to consider this issue in seven,” the Deputy Prime Minister said. This means that the money to pay off the debt will appear only on November 25th.

“Gazprom” is quite legitimately demanding payment, since Moldova has already owed a considerable amount of money for gas supplies, says Artem Deev, head of the analytical department at AMarkets. In his opinion, it makes no sense to continue to supply raw materials to this country for free.

Meanwhile, the consequences of stopping gas exports to Moldova from Russia are known. “Firstly, ordinary people will suffer, ordinary consumers who need gas in order not to freeze in their homes in winter. Secondly, the newly elected government, due to such inconsistencies with payment for energy resources, and even in cold weather, may lose the support of the population and business. Thirdly, this whole situation can become a new reason for speculation in the West, because there just give a reason to blame Russia for all the troubles. The situation definitely needs to be resolved as soon as possible – first of all, by the Moldovan authorities. Economic and political issues go hand in hand, it is very easy to form an image of an unreliable partner, and it takes a lot of effort to regain trust, ”the expert concludes.

TeleTrade chief analyst Petr Pushkarev notes that in the case of Chisinau there are obvious difficulties in operational communication between government departments and representatives of Moldovagaz. He stressed that a sharp increase in the purchase price for Moldovagaz has led to the exhaustion of the funds previously reserved for these purposes on the company’s balance of payments. Let us remind you that in 2020 Gazprom supplied to Moldova, taking into account Transnistria, a little more than 3 billion cubic meters of gas on average at $ 148.87 per 1,000 cubic meters. In October 2021, the cost was about $ 790 per 1,000 cubic meters. According to a new contract with Gazprom, Moldova will probably pay $ 500-600 per thousand cubic meters of gas.

“There was no timely revision of the amount of necessary budgetary allocations for these purposes,” continues Pushkarev. “Perhaps this was a little trick to delay the payment and buy time. But after an ultimatum to cut off the gas actually presented by the Russian gas company, the government announced that it would allocate money to Moldovagaz. The terms of the new contract with an estimated price of about $ 500-600 per thousand cubic meters were negotiated for a long time. It has literally suffered by the Moldovan side and is too profitable for it to ignore its important additional condition on making payments on time ”. The analyst believes that even if there is a delay and a shutdown for 2-3 days, Moldova should have enough small stocks in storage so that local consumers do not have time to feel the consequences.