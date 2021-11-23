Morgan Stanley Explains Its Vision of the Metaverse By Investing.com

© Reuters



Investing.com – Market research released last week showed that the bank Morgan stanley Bank (NYSE: NYSE 🙂 has suggested that in its final form, the metaverse is likely to be “the next generation platform for social news, streaming and gaming.”

The bank estimates that initially the metaverse will function as “a forum for advertising and e-commerce, with consumer spending at $ 5 trillion that can be rapidly digitized.”

In this regard, the bank offered to invest in Meta, formerly Facebook (NASDAQ :), as the most obvious choice when investing in the metaverse, emphasizing that any success in the creation and monetization of the metaverse will become the next “multi-year profitable layer” of the company. The bank also named other stocks that could benefit from the metaverse even earlier than Meta.

At the same time, Morgan Stanley does not call for putting everything on the metaverse, since its implementation will be difficult and will take some time, especially since the existing solutions for communication and e-commerce are very effective and are constantly being improved.

“Users in the United States spend a total of 11 billion days a year on digital media every day — the so-called hours available to the metaverse,” says the report, which foresees competition between the metaverse and the traditional internet.

Original article