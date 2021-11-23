Moscow court arrested a woman trying to sell a child – RBC

Photo: press service of the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow



A woman who tried to sell a newborn baby for 100 thousand rubles was detained for two months by the decision of the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow. This was reported to RBC in the press service of the court.

“On November 23, 2021, against Evelina Faritovna Fadeeva, accused of committing a crime under paragraphs. “B”, “h” h. 2 tbsp. 127.1 of the Criminal Code (sale of a minor, knowingly for the guilty person who is in a helpless state), a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of detention for two months, that is, until January 22, 2022, ”the message says. A crime under this article is punishable by up to ten years in prison.

On the eve of the Investigative Committee announced the initiation of a criminal case against a 26-year-old woman who tried to sell a child. According to the investigation, the suspect, out of selfish motives, posted an advertisement on the Internet about the search for adoptive parents for her newborn boy. She asked for 100 thousand rubles for the child.

The Investigative Committee explained that the woman was detained on November 22 in Moscow while transferring the child in exchange for money at the hotel. The deal took place as part of operational activities.