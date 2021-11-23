Musk issues ‘final warning’ to JPMorgan From Investing.com

Investing.com – Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 founder Elon Musk commented on the $ 162 million lawsuit filed by investment bank JPMorgan Chase against his company. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the billionaire threatened to leave a bad review of the institution online.

“If JPM doesn’t withdraw its claim, I will give them one star on Yelp (an aggregator of reviews for establishments and businesses). This is my last warning! ”Musk clarified.

It was revealed last week that JPMorgan was suing the electric car maker. The organization accused the company of “gross” violation of the terms of one of the contracts, demanding from it $ 162.2 million, excluding interest and legal costs. Read more about the lawsuit in our material.

