Musk issues ‘final warning’ to JPMorgan in response to Tesla lawsuit

The American billionaire Elon Musk commented for the first time on the lawsuit of the investment bank JPMorgan Chase against his auto concern Tesla for $ 162 million. In a conversation with The Wall Street Journal, the businessman threatened to leave a bad review of the financial organization on the Internet.

“If JPM does not withdraw its claim, I will give them one star on Yelp (an American aggregator of reviews about establishments and businesses. – Forbes). This is my last warning! ” Musk said.

He later also replied on a Twitter user who posted a screenshot of his comment. “Serious accusations deserve a serious response,” the billionaire said sarcastically.

It was revealed earlier this week that JPMorgan was suing Tesla. The bank accused the automaker of “gross” violation of the terms of the contract, demanding from the company $ 162.2 million, excluding interest and legal costs.

According to the bank’s complaint, in 2014, Tesla sold JPMorgan a warrant (a type of security that allows its bearer to buy any number of shares at a set price) that could be exercised if the value of Tesla’s shares by the time the warrant expired in June and July 2021 will be higher than that specified in the contract.

The dispute arose when JPMorgan decided to adjust the strike price: the bank significantly lowered it after Musk’s tweet on August 7, 2018 that he could buy back the company’s shares for $ 420, making it private. The bank stated that it had the right to do so, and explained its decision by the fact that it had to preserve the fair market value of the securities against the background of the economic effect from the statement of the billionaire. Later, when Musk abandoned this idea, the bank adjusted the cost upward.

During this period, the value of Tesla shares has grown by about 10 times. JPMorgan said the contract required Tesla to provide stock or cash. “Despite the fact that the adjustments by JPMorgan were appropriate and required under the contract, Tesla refused to pay in full what it owes JPMorgan,” the bank said in its lawsuit.

Tesla called the bank’s adjustments “unreasonably fast” and said that in this way JPMorgan was trying to take advantage of the volatility in Tesla shares, CNBC noted.