Name change, panic attacks, social media rejection and 7 more facts about Emma Stone

Since we’ve mentioned Ryan Gosling above a number of times, it’s impossible to ignore the fact that Emma and Ryan seem like the perfect on-screen couple with an equally perfect on-screen romance. Yes, the artists worked together three times in films, according to the plot of which they had to act out beautiful love stories in front of the audience.

In 2011, a simple but sweet romantic comedy “This Stupid Love” was released. The audience warmly received the film, not suspecting that a new beautiful acting duo was born on the screen. Subsequently, Stone and Gosling played lovers in the crime thriller Hunt for Gangsters and the musical La La Land. The on-screen chemistry between the actors only breaks out on set, and in real life, Emma and Ryan have never met, but are close friends. On the red carpet, artists often tease each other and admit that they love their duet, even if there never was real romantic feelings between them.

By the way, the joint filmography of the stars was almost replenished with another picture – the producers dreamed of luring the actors into the film “Focus”, but the latter, due to their strong employment, simply could not agree on their working schedules. As a result, Will Smith and Margot Robbie took over the roles of fraudulent magicians.