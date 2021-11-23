NASA again postpones the launch of the James Webb Telescope

https://ria.ru/20211123/teleskop-1760271209.html
The launch of the James Webb space telescope has been postponed to December 22 due to an emergency situation in preparation for the launch, the deputy head of RIA Novosti said at a briefing, 11/23/2021
WASHINGTON, 23 Nov – RIA Novosti. The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope has been postponed to December 22 due to an emergency in preparation for the launch, NASA Deputy Head Thomas Zurbuchen said at a briefing. The telescope was previously scheduled to launch on December 18. the adapter, which will then allow to connect it to the spacecraft, an abnormal situation occurred, during which the tight locking tape was removed. ” The incident caused the telescope to move and the experts decided to carry out additional checks of its functionality. He stressed that the telescope is ready to start and delay is a precaution. “In a couple of days we will be in great shape, I have no doubt,” – said Zurbuchen. The James Webb Space Telescope is being built by the United States in collaboration with Canadian and European space experts. The launch of the space observatory on the Ariane 5 rocket will take place from the Kourou Cosmodrome in French Guiana. The telescope, which is to become the most powerful space observatory, has been going on since 2013 with numerous delays and many times over budget. The telescope was originally supposed to be launched in October 2018.
The telescope was previously scheduled to launch on December 18.
As Zurbuchen said, “a few days ago, while attaching the telescope to the adapter, which will then allow it to be connected to the spacecraft, an abnormal situation occurred, during which a tight locking tape was removed.” The incident caused the telescope to move, in connection with which the experts decided to carry out additional checks of its functionality.
“When you’re working on a $ 10 billion telescope, conservatism is the norm,” said the deputy head of NASA.
He stressed that the telescope is ready for launch and delay is a precautionary measure. “In a couple of days we will be in great shape, I have no doubt,” said Zurbukhen.
The assembly of the telescope, which should become the most powerful space observatory, has been going on since 2013 with numerous delays and many times over budget. The telescope was originally supposed to be launched in October 2018.
