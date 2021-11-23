Natalie Portman and Jessica Chastain leave the Council of Donors Time’s Up :: Repost :: RBC Style

Harassment and sexual assault survivor Time’s Up has disbanded its advisory board, Variety reported.

Members of the council, which included Hollywood stars such as Jessica Chastain, Alyssa Milano, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Kerry Washington, Brie Larson and many more, learned of this decision by receiving an email from one of the founders of the organization. Nina Shaw. She subsequently explained that such a quick dissolution was necessary to protect all members from undue press attention.

According to the publication, the human rights group, formed three years ago at the height of the #MeToo movement, suffered because of the situation with Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York in 2011-2021. Time’s Up has partnered with Cuomo, who has been accused of sexual harassment. It turned out that the organization helped the governor’s administration to build communication with the press, giving advice on how to respond to accusations with the maximum benefit for itself.

Former Governor of New York stripped of Emmy award

Not only the advisory board will be dismissed, but also the current board of Time’s Up. Within a month thereafter, the new council will be fully re-elected.

In December 2020, 63-year-old Andrew Cuomo, who has led New York State since 2011, was charged with sexual harassment of his female employees. According to a former assistant to Cuomo, Lindsay Boylan, the governor allowed himself actions towards her that went beyond the limits of professional ethics. Cuomo himself denied everything, while his administration, meanwhile, tried to discredit Boylan.

In early August, the New York State Attorney’s Office released the results of the investigation. The report referred to several episodes of “attempting to hug or kiss women,” as well as intimate offers they received.

Under public pressure, the governor had to resign. On August 24, he handed over his duties to Kathleen Hawkull, who became the first woman to serve as the head of state of New York.