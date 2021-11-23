Natalie Portman disrupted the shooting of the film

It seems Natalie Portman may be blacklisted. The actress left the project due to “unforeseen personal circumstances.” “Natalie pulled out of the movie Days of Solitude prior to filming,” HBO said in a statement.

Natalie Portman (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)

The film adaptation of the Italian writer Helena Ferrante’s bestseller Days of Solitude had to be canceled. Natalie Portman was supposed to play the main role in it – a woman named Tess, who for the sake of her husband left all her dreams, and he left her. Right before filming began, the actress left the project, citing “unforeseen personal circumstances.”

On the Web, they are wondering what was the real reason for leaving. Fans don’t believe the actress could have let the team down for no good reason. Most agree that the alleged pregnancy of the actress is to blame. Although this year she has already denied such accusations.

Natalie Portman (Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

The project management did not even begin to look for a replacement for the actress – the project was simply closed. In an official statement, HBO expresses its deepest gratitude to the entire production team, whose work was in vain.