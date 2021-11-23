Netflix, Amazon and Hollywood stars terminate Golden Globe partnerships

The “Golden Globe”, the second after the “Oscar” film awards of the planet, had serious problems. Tops in the industry, including Netflix, Amazon and many famous actors, are demanding significant changes from organizers in terms of inclusion and diversity. If these requirements are not met in the near future, the prize may become endangered.

The scandal around the Golden Globe broke out last February, a week before the 78th ceremony. Then the journalists of the Los Angeles Times found out that among the nearly 100 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organizer of the award, there is not a single black person. The association immediately faced the threat of a boycott from influential companies, but received a reprieve – the leadership of the organization was given time until the beginning of May to provide a concrete plan for the reformation.

As a result, the roadmap was prepared even a little earlier than the deadline – and immediately adopted by the HFPA participants. In addition to making other changes, the organization has pledged to recruit “at least 20 new members this year, with a particular focus on choosing blacks,” and has also banned receiving gifts from companies and specific industry representatives if they are even indirectly related to a premium. The latter innovation is explained by the fact that the Association has been repeatedly accused of actually receiving bribes (expensive presents) in exchange for votes.

However, the approved reform plan seems to have only gotten worse.

Representatives of more than 100 companies and organizations, including Netflix, came forward with a note of protest against the “changes for show”, including Netflix – streaming, for a second, was the leader in the number of nominations and statuettes at Globus-2021. In an official letter, the corporation’s director of content, Ted Sarandos, said that Netflix expected the HFPA to recognize “the full depth of the problem”, as well as real and understandable reforms – but they never saw anything like it.

“We are now discontinuing all interactions with your organization until more meaningful changes are made,” he concluded.

According to THR insiders, Sarandos was particularly upset that even those approved “cosmetic” reforms were not unanimously adopted by the Association.

Soon, Amazon also supported the competitor.

“We haven’t worked with HFPA since these issues first surfaced. And we are still awaiting a sincere decision so that it will be possible to resume cooperation, “said the head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke.

Many actors, including absolute tops, did not stand aside. Thus, Mark Ruffalo, who was awarded the Globe just a few months ago, openly criticized the Association and urged its members “not to resist the required changes.”

Ruffalo’s colleague in The Avengers, Scarlett Johansson, also spoke out against the HFPA. The actress admitted that even earlier she began to avoid press conferences organized by the Association because of “sexist questions and comments.” In addition, she advised the rest of the industry to follow suit and distance themselves from the organization until it accepts the broader reforms.

“The HFPA is an organization that has been legitimized by people like Harvey Weinstein,” she said.

The top management of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has tried to smooth things over, most notably with Netflix, the largest content provider for the award.

“We’ve always appreciated our relationship with Netflix. We understand your concern about the changes and we assure you that we are working hard on them, ”said HFPA President Ali Sar, inviting Sarandos to personally discuss the problem.

In streaming, however, this invitation was ignored.

The Golden Globe, in fact the largest film awards in the world since the Oscars, was first held in the mid-1940s. The record holder of the Globe both in nominations and in the total number of victories is Meryl Streep – 30 and 8, respectively.

According to experts, in this situation, the organizers of the award have no choice – they will either be forced to make global changes in the sphere of inclusiveness (while the specific requirements that have come out with the boycott have not yet been announced), or Globus may almost completely disappear.