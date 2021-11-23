New Marvel Twitter post hints at Keanu Reeves movie – fans are sure

There is a theory that the actor will play the Ghost Rider.

A seemingly harmless post mentioning Keanu Reeves was published on the Marvel UK Twitter page. However, Marvel fans now believe that this is a possible allusion to filming with the actor.



Rumors of Keanu Reeves’ entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe began to circulate for a long time. And in 2019, the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, said that the star of “John Wick” and “The Matrix” was repeatedly invited to the studio’s projects, but at that time it was not possible to find a suitable role for Reeves.

And now, on the Marvel UK page, they unexpectedly posted a post in which Keanu Reeves is congratulated on his birthday – on September 2, the actor turned 57 years old. The tweet was suddenly deleted, which only increased fan suspicions about Reeves’ entry into the MCU:

“Marvel UK just posted this and removed … Hmm.”

“Bring the tweet back.”

Indeed, why wish a happy birthday to an actor who has nothing to do with Marvel, and then delete the post – as if the big bosses had asked. Fans believe there may have been some sort of secret agreement between Keanu Reeves and Marvel Studios.

Fans have long wanted the artist to play Ghost Rider, Fantastic Four, X-Men Wolverine, or Namor, rumored to appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (premiere July 7, 2022). Users reacted violently to the situation with the deleted post, here are some posts:

“Keanu Reeves needs to play Ghost Rider.”

“There is a hidden meaning here … I love Keanu Reeves in every role and as a funky person!”

“I find it odd that Marvel UK is sharing a post that today is Keanu Reeves’ birthday. Do they know something that we do not know? He still hasn’t been in the MCU. ”

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves continues to work on the highly anticipated action movie John Wick 4, which will be released on May 26, 2022. And on December 16, 2021, the premiere of “Matrix 4” will take place with him.

