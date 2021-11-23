https://ria.ru/20211123/sanktsii-1760406819.html

New sanctions come into force in the US over Nord Stream 2

The US Treasury said that new sanctions in connection with Nord Stream 2, which were announced the day before by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, have come into force. RIA Novosti, 23.11.2021

WASHINGTON, 23 Nov – RIA Novosti. The US Treasury announced that new sanctions in connection with Nord Stream 2, which were announced the day before by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, have come into force. For example, the restrictions have affected Transadria, which is based in Cyprus, and the ship Marlin, which sails under the Russian flag. Washington imposed sanctions under the U.S. Energy Security of Europe Act (PEESA) of 2019, which in October 2020 expanded the act to include companies that provide services, equipment, or funding to modernize or equip ships operating on the construction of “Nord Stream – 2”. Previously, the law concerned only companies directly providing these ships. According to Blinken, the United States imposed sanctions against a total of eight legal entities and individuals, as well as 17 vessels. Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year, which passes along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. Its construction was completed in December, and the pipeline was actively opposed by the United States, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas to the EU, and Ukraine, fearing the loss of transit. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that this is a commercial project that is beneficial to both Russia and the European Union.

