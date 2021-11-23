https://ria.ru/20211123/efiopiya-1760312196.html

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate to Lead Ethiopian Troops Against Insurgents

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate to Lead Ethiopian Troops Against Insurgents

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will take over the leadership of the troops to fight the rebels of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (NFOT), reports … RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will take over the leadership of the troops to fight the rebels of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigraya (PNLF), according to the Fana Broadcasting Corporation. front “, – quotes his words to the media. The head of government expressed confidence that the state will defeat all its enemies who are trying to impose neo-colonialism on it. Ahmed came to power in 2018. A year later, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the feud with Eritrea. Situation in Ethiopia The north of the country has been at the epicenter of conflict since November 2020. Then the authorities accused the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray, which dominated the political life of the republic for almost three decades, of attacking a military base and launched a regional operation against it. In June 2021, the rebels took the administrative center of Tigraya, the city of Mekele; ceasefire. However, the rebels later announced that they launched a new offensive, took control of part of Tigray and invaded the Amhara region. In early November, Western media reported that nine protest movements in Ethiopia had formed a new alliance, whose task is to change the current government and establish a transitional body. The union includes large anti-government forces, including the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (NPLT) and the Oromo Liberation Army (AOO), which the center considers terrorist groups. The agreement on unification was signed in Washington. In November, the parliament of the republic approved an emergency regime throughout the country to protect the population from NPLT, it will operate for six months. As Ethiopian Ambassador to the United States Fitzum Arega told RIA Novosti, hundreds of thousands of residents voluntarily go into military service for defense of the country from the rebels.

