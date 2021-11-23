Not just Black Widow. 7 best roles of Scarlett Johansson | Cinema

In Sofia Coppola’s third and most successful directorial project, Scarlett stars as a young Yale graduate who comes to Tokyo with her photographer husband. She is gnawed by isolation and insomnia, the same problems are experienced by an elderly American actor who has settled in the same hotel with her. Two loneliness attracted and set off on a melancholic wandering through the unfamiliar streets of a distant country.

The chemistry between Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray was formed literally from the first joint shots: they helped each other play some of the best roles in their careers. The actress has created a fragile and dreamy image, having managed to subtly beat the awkwardness of this healing relationship every now and then.

For her role as Charlotte, the actress won several awards at once, including the British Film Academy Award and the Venice Film Festival for Best Actress.

The creative union of Scarlett Johansson and Woody Allen began with a film that was not quite typical for a director. In the thriller Match Point, the American played a role that was later put on stream in her career – the fatal beauty Nola, the mistress of an obsessed tennis player.

On the screen, Johansson’s charms are so comprehensive that it is difficult to resist them not only for the protagonist and the audience, but also for Nola herself, whose beauty will be disastrous for her and her loved ones. Allen, who considers “Match Point” one of his three best films, later invited the actress for other roles. And he was not mistaken – he created his main hits of the 2000s with Scarlett.

The third and last collaboration between the actress and the incorrigible Hollywood romantic took place in the melodrama Vicky Cristina Barcelona, ​​one of Allen’s most visually warm pictures.

Johansson plays a young Christina who travels to Spain with a friend to find adventure and material for her own film. Confident and relaxed, the girl easily agrees to an adventure – the Spanish artist Juan Antonio invites her friends on a small trip to Oviedo, where the romantic situation escalates to the limit, and the love triangle turns into a square.

In Vicky Cristina Barcelona, ​​Allen brought Johansson into a virtual collection of her two previous roles in Match Point and Sensation. At the beginning of the tape, Christina appears to be a daring, naive and open girl, but by the end she is transformed into a woman whose seemingly invincible feelings give way to the common sense that opened up to her.

Usually, voice actors are unfairly bypassed, giving all the laurels to those in the frame. However, with Spike Jones’ dystopian melodrama, such a trick is no longer possible. Voiced by Scarlett Johansson’s husky voice, Samantha’s operating system paints the life of the lonely writer Theodore in vibrant colors.

He can finally get help with the divorce proceedings, go out on a blind date and even maintain close, albeit virtual contact. This is where the initially tragic romance between man and artificial intelligence begins.

Samantha’s voice becomes not a separate character in this bizarre and melancholic story, but a whole world for the main character, in which he falls in love and does not want to let go. Seeing Johansson in this film, of course, will not work. But you can really hear and fall in love, being on the other side of the screen – this is one of the reasons why many viewers saw themselves in the heroes of Spike Jones’s picture.

Role in the British horror film “Stay in My Skin” is a special one for Johansson. Most often, she appears in the form of hot and seductive heroines, but her Laura is completely different. Under the guise of a pretty girl, there is an ice cold alien who drives around in a small van near Glasgow every night and gathers male fellow travelers. Everything seems to be going towards intimacy, but at the very last moment the charming Laura takes off her mask and carefree (for some time) takes the lives of men. Director Jonathan Glaser, like many of his predecessors, takes advantage of the beauty of the deliberately silent and emotionless Johansson, placing sexuality and death on the same scale.



This neighborhood manifests itself especially vividly in the most terrible scene of the film, when the unearthly beauty of her heroine instantly turns into a black deadly alien something.

In the tragicomedy Taiki Waititi, Johansson was prepared for the role of the mother of ten-year-old Johannes, who was a member of the Hitler Youth and supported the political course of Nazi Germany. In addition, the extremely indecisive boy had an imaginary friend – Adolf Hitler himself. What a surprise it was for Johannes when it turned out that his mother was hiding a Jewish woman at home, and that one had no horns on her head and no poisonous fangs, as the books for young followers of ideology described Jews.

Rosie Betzler is by far the best supporting role in Johansson’s career. Her character acts as a kind of female version of Roberto Benigni in the drama Life is Beautiful. She tries to save her son, to move him away from blind faith in a criminal regime, and in parallel, as far as possible, is engaged in resistance. Her fate is predetermined from the very beginning, which she herself perfectly understands, but does not show at all – the boy sees her radiant smile all the time. It is a pity that he will understand what a heroine his mother was, Johannes is too late.

For her role as Rosie Betzler in 2020, the actress received her first career Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

In 2020, Scarlett was recognized by the American Film Academy not only for Jojo the Rabbit, but also for The Marriage Story directed by Noah Baumbach, only now in the main acting category.

In the center of the plot is a seemingly harmonious married couple of theater workers. He is a director, she is an actress. He is satisfied with everything in marriage, but she loses herself and decides to divorce. They are moving away, then again coming closer to break loose and throw out a fountain of emotions and screams. Divorce is getting closer, but how will they get through it?

A gentle, subtle and ascetic family drama is Noah Baumbach’s undisputed success. However, it is also the success of two actors: Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. The intimacy of their relationship gradually develops into a grueling struggle for the future, and restraint instantly turns into a heartbreaking and, importantly, sincere quarrel, foreshadowing the complete collapse of a once strong family. For Adam and Scarlett, these roles were the best in their careers.