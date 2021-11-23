“Now I’m Happy More Than Ever”: George Clooney on Amal’s Wife and Children

https://sputnik-georgia.com/20211121/seychas-ya-schastliv-kak-nikogda-dzhordzh-kluni-o-zhene-amal-i-detyakh-262118711.html

More recently, Clooney was an inveterate bachelor, and now, by his own admission, he is terribly in love and cannot imagine life without his family 11/21/2021, Sputnik Georgia

TBILISI, 21 Nov – Sputnik. Famous actor George Clooney spoke about his relationship with his wife, calling her an extraordinary person. Once an enviable bachelor, George Clooney, and now a loving husband and an exemplary family man, in a new interview on the podcast of Mark Maron, said that he feels happy surrounded by his family. Despite this, before meeting his beloved Amal Clooney, his outlook on life was different. The actor admitted that he did not want to get married and have children. George Clooney also added that he had previously dated smart and talented women, but when he met Amal, he felt that she was made for him. The actor also remembered the moment when they talked about the appearance of children in the family. “We were at a friend’s house, and they had a child – noisy and obnoxious. Then I thought:” Damn it! “We went out with Amal. I never thought about children before, but then she said: “We are very lucky. It looks like we need to share this happiness with someone else, “- recalled Clooney. Note that now the couple are raising four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. Clooney said that he was shocked by the news when he found out that Amal was pregnant with twins. Now George Clooney even I am ready to sacrifice my career in order to spend as much time as possible with my family. Read also: Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

