One of the first smartwatches in history, released in 1988, will be sold at auction

A rare wearable accessory for the 1988 Apple Macintosh is up for auction. We are talking about the Seiko WristMac – the prototype of modern smart watches, which already in those distant times could exchange information with Apple computers.

The WristMac is one of the earliest wearable smart devices from Ex Machina and Seiko. The watch made it possible to store phone numbers, set both one-time and recurring alarms, and take notes. Although Apple had nothing to do with watches, the device could be connected to Macintosh computers to export data from the WristMac to the computer disk as a text file. In 1991, NASA astronauts were given a WristMac to communicate with a Macintosh laptop and Apple Link software aboard the Atlantis spacecraft.

The WristMac is extremely rare, so there have been no confirmed sales of the device in recent years to accurately determine its expected selling price. The CEO of the ComicConnect auction Stephen Fishler admits that the price of WristMac can reach $ 100 thousand, but he considers the cost in the range from $ 25 to $ 50 thousand more realistic.

The WristMac auctioned off was not in use. The device is sold with original box and docking station, as well as owner registration card, user manual and diskette with WristMac software version 1.2. Trading starts today at $ 1 and will last until December 18th.