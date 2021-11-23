Patrushev announced the possibility of the appearance of millions of refugees from Ukraine | News | News

The appearance of millions of refugees from Ukraine is possible at any time. This was announced on November 23 by the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev.

“Having established its protectorate in Ukraine, the West destroyed the economy of this country, brought society to powerlessness, and certain layers of the population to poverty. At any moment, Ukraine can blaze so that millions of Ukrainians will run to seek shelter in other places, ”he said in an interview with the newspaper“ Argumenty i Fakty ”.

Earlier, on February 1, 2020, it was reported that refugees from Ukraine were in the third largest number in the United States after immigrants from Congo and Myanmar. It was noted that the number of Ukrainian refugees in the United States is 4,451, which is 15% of the total number of refugees in the country.

Prior to that, in November 2019, Kiev businessman Oleksandr Melamud shared his opinion that the mass departure of Ukrainians abroad is “worse than corruption.” Specialists and active people are leaving Ukraine, the businessman noted.

In February 2019, it became known that Ukraine became the leader in terms of migration to Russia – from 2014 to 2017, 600 thousand people moved to the Russian Federation. First of all, the growth of migration is associated with the armed conflict in the Donbass.