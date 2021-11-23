https://ria.ru/20211122/durov-1760247155.html

Durov received French citizenship

Pavel Durov received French citizenship – RIA Novosti, 11/22/2021

Durov received French citizenship

The creator of the VKontakte social network and the Telegram messenger Pavel Durov received French citizenship in August, it follows from the decree published on the website … RIA Novosti, 11/22/2021

MOSCOW, November 22 – RIA Novosti. The creator of the VKontakte social network and the Telegram messenger, Pavel Durov, received French citizenship in August, according to a decree published on the website of the French Government Gazette. The document dated August 23 contains a list of persons who received the citizenship of the republic. The list contains the name of Durov, as well as the date and place of birth. The entrepreneur has not yet commented on the information that has appeared. Now, in addition to Russian citizenship, Durov also has a passport of the island state of Saint Kitts and Nevis, located in the Caribbean Sea.

