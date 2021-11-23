https://ria.ru/20211122/durov-1760247155.html
Durov received French citizenship
Pavel Durov received French citizenship – RIA Novosti, 11/22/2021
Durov received French citizenship
The creator of the VKontakte social network and the Telegram messenger Pavel Durov received French citizenship in August, it follows from the decree published on the website … RIA Novosti, 11/22/2021
2021-11-22T20: 36
2021-11-22T20: 36
2021-11-22T22: 22
in the world
Saint Kitts and Nevis
France
Pavel Durov
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150146/47/1501464746_0:247:2395:1594_1920x0_80_0_0_23938084a05a82dfeff568b6a68f1085.jpg
MOSCOW, November 22 – RIA Novosti. The creator of the VKontakte social network and the Telegram messenger, Pavel Durov, received French citizenship in August, according to a decree published on the website of the French Government Gazette. The document dated August 23 contains a list of persons who received the citizenship of the republic. The list contains the name of Durov, as well as the date and place of birth. The entrepreneur has not yet commented on the information that has appeared. Now, in addition to Russian citizenship, Durov also has a passport of the island state of Saint Kitts and Nevis, located in the Caribbean Sea.
https://ria.ru/20210527/nasledniki-1734403118.html
Saint Kitts and Nevis
France
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150146/47/1501464746_0:23:2395:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_2af9ff93a3fcae766183b9bc7f8323aa.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, saint kitts and nevis, france, pavel durov
Pavel Durov received French citizenship