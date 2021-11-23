Photo of the day. An unprecedented queue is waiting for a minibus because of a fire in the house of Lyalevich – City – News of St. Petersburg

This is what the line for the minibus looks like No. 67 in the direction of Dvinskaya street, departing from the Baltic station. The queue stretches for about a hundred meters and turns around the corner onto the Mitrofanevskoe highway, the Fontanka photojournalist reports.

Citizens in the group “Accidents and Emergencies | St. Petersburg “” VKontakte “also complain about the long journey. “And we are on the bus here ((I think why it took so long,” Olga writes. “It took 1.5 hours to drive from Kirovskoe to Rizhskoe,” Yuri shares. “Due to the fire in the building on Rosenstein Street, there is a congestion of traffic on the Obvodny Canal, Stachek Avenue, Lermontovsky Avenue, Staro-Peterhof Avenue, which led to a delay in the movement of trolleybuses. Nos. 3 and 8 “, – the press service of the State Unitary Enterprise” Gorelectrotrans “informed” Fontanka “.

The press service of the State Unitary Enterprise “Passazhiravtotrans” notes that there are no disruptions in the movement of buses. The call to 39 Rosenstein Street, Building 2, was received on November 23 at 3:50 am. Firefighters arrived after 8 minutes and found out that the ceilings on the third, fourth and fifth floors were on fire in the empty apartment building of Lyalevich. The fire covered 1,500 square meters. Overlap partially collapsed on 100 “squares”. At 5:50 am, the fire was contained. Traffic along the embankment was blocked, which provoked a collapse on the embankment and the surrounding streets and, apparently, increased the number of traffic jams in St. Petersburg as a whole.